Although Nintendo is already focused on the next game Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, The Good Smile Company is today celebrating the series' past with the reveal of two new figures based on Azura from the 3DS title, Fire Emblem Fates.

There's the Azura (White Songstress) 1/7 Scale Figure and the Azura (Dark Songstress) 1/7 Scale Figure, with each figure priced at $226.99 USD.

Pre-orders are now available in the US and Japan, with this window closing on 10th June 2026, and there's an "estimated arrival" date between October 2027 and December 2027. Here's the official description for these figures and another look:

"From the Fire Emblem series comes the latest figure in a series of figures made by the developer of the series, INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS! From "Fire Emblem Fates" comes a 1/7 scale figure of Azura, the songstress at the mercy of fate! Raised as a princess of Nohr, yet taken away to Hoshido—Azura carries a past shaped by a complex and turbulent upbringing. Depicted in her White Songstress attire / Dark Songstress attire, this figure captures Azura as she continues to sing, defying the cruel fate that leaves her torn between two kingdoms."

This latest Good Smile Fire Emblem figure follows on from figures for Byleth (Dancer), Lucina, Edelgard von Hresvelg, and more. You can see what else is on offer on the Good Smile website.

In some other Fire Emblem news, earlier this year Nintendo added Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance to the Switch Online's GameCube library.