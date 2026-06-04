With the 'Rattlin' Snake Bananza' event firmly in the rear-view, Nintendo has announced what's next for Donkey Kong Bananza's DLC challenges.

Next up is the 'Kong Bananza Returns' event, which gets underway next week, on 9th June, and will be sticking around until 16th.

As the name suggests, there are some Donkey Kong Country Returns-themed prizes up for grabs this time around. Those who meet the special Emerald Rush quotas can net Tiki Kong and Tiki Goon statues, adding to the already impressive DK Island collection.

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This one will take place on the Canyon Layer and, as ever, you'll have to complete Void Kong's challenges with a special set of limitations on your perks and abilities.

Here's the exact time that the event will begin in your region:

North America: 1am PDT / 2am MDT / 3am CDT / 4am EDT

1am PDT / 2am MDT / 3am CDT / 4am EDT UK/Ire: 9am BST

9am BST Europe: 10am CEST / 11am EEST

10am CEST / 11am EEST Asia/Oceania: 5pm JST / 4pm AWST / 6pm AEST

Of course, you'll need to have picked up the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC to take part in the event. If you want a reminder of all the events and rewards that have come before this one, you'll find the full list in our guide below.