Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Famitsu has given us an updated look at the Japanese charts as the first week of Switch price increases comes into play in the region.

Those with a Switch console already in hand obviously weren't deterred by the price change and continued picking up Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in droves. The game nabbed an extra ~52,000 sales this week, even keeping 007 First Light's PS5 release from the top spot.

Elsewhere, AQUAPLUS' JRPG Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered debuted in fifth and ninth, and Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1985 made its first appearance at seventh.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (25th - 31st May) Total Unit Sales
1

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Switch

52,483

 1,259,031
2

007 First Light

PS5

 20,690 NEW
3

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 14,122 1,038,407
4

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Switch 2

 12,701 52,362
5

Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered

PS5

 6,225 NEW
6

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 5,865 2,958,073
7

Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984

Switch

 3,719 NEW
8

Minecraft

Switch

 3,480 4,214,562
9

Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered

Switch 2

 2,863 NEW
10

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Switch 2

 2,858 202,741

It's the hardware charts that have seen the biggest shake-up this week, as we see the first numbers following Japan's Switch price hike (which came into effect on 25th May).

With both Switch 1 and 2 affected by the rise, the sales boom of the last few weeks has dropped off a cliff. Switch 2 only shifted 31,751 copies this time (compared to the peak of 247,880 last week), and while that was enough to retain its crown, the standard Switch 1 model has dropped all the way down out of the thousands, bringing in a mere 229 units and falling behind the Xbox Series X.

Sales are down across the board, and the Switch systems certainly benefited from some pre-price-rise panic sales, but it's crazy to see just how big a drop it is.

This has skewed our usual SKU comparison a little, with the PS5 coming out on top this week, with a combined total of 8,373, while the three Switch 1 models made up 6,271.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (25th - 31st May)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2

31,751

 5,865,213
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 6,527

1,302,820
3

Switch OLED

 4,162 9,585,830
4
 Switch Lite 1,810 6,972,953
5

PlayStation 5 Pro

1,479

 360,308
6

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 408 31,544
7

PlayStation 5

 367 5,919,834
8

Xbox Series X

304

 327,214
9

Switch

299

20,300,305
10

Xbox Series S

123

 342,219

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.

[source famitsu.com]