Famitsu has given us an updated look at the Japanese charts as the first week of Switch price increases comes into play in the region.

Those with a Switch console already in hand obviously weren't deterred by the price change and continued picking up Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in droves. The game nabbed an extra ~52,000 sales this week, even keeping 007 First Light's PS5 release from the top spot.

Elsewhere, AQUAPLUS' JRPG Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered debuted in fifth and ninth, and Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1985 made its first appearance at seventh.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (25th - 31st May) Total Unit Sales 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 52,483 1,259,031 2 007 First Light PS5 20,690 NEW 3 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 14,122 1,038,407 4 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 12,701 52,362 5 Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered PS5 6,225 NEW 6 Mario Kart World Switch 2 5,865 2,958,073 7 Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 Switch 3,719 NEW 8 Minecraft Switch 3,480 4,214,562 9

Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered Switch 2 2,863 NEW 10

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 2,858 202,741

It's the hardware charts that have seen the biggest shake-up this week, as we see the first numbers following Japan's Switch price hike (which came into effect on 25th May).

With both Switch 1 and 2 affected by the rise, the sales boom of the last few weeks has dropped off a cliff. Switch 2 only shifted 31,751 copies this time (compared to the peak of 247,880 last week), and while that was enough to retain its crown, the standard Switch 1 model has dropped all the way down out of the thousands, bringing in a mere 229 units and falling behind the Xbox Series X.

Sales are down across the board, and the Switch systems certainly benefited from some pre-price-rise panic sales, but it's crazy to see just how big a drop it is.

This has skewed our usual SKU comparison a little, with the PS5 coming out on top this week, with a combined total of 8,373, while the three Switch 1 models made up 6,271.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console

Unit Sales (25th - 31st May)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

31,751 5,865,213 2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6,527 1,302,820 3

Switch OLED 4,162 9,585,830 4

Switch Lite 1,810 6,972,953 5

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,479 360,308 6

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 408 31,544 7

PlayStation 5 367 5,919,834 8

Xbox Series X 304 327,214 9

Switch 299 20,300,305 10

Xbox Series S 123 342,219

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