Famitsu has given us an updated look at the Japanese charts as the first week of Switch price increases comes into play in the region.
Those with a Switch console already in hand obviously weren't deterred by the price change and continued picking up Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in droves. The game nabbed an extra ~52,000 sales this week, even keeping 007 First Light's PS5 release from the top spot.
Elsewhere, AQUAPLUS' JRPG Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered debuted in fifth and ninth, and Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1985 made its first appearance at seventh.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (25th - 31st May)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|
52,483
|1,259,031
|2
|
007 First Light
|
PS5
|20,690
|NEW
|3
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|14,122
|1,038,407
|4
|
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
Switch 2
|12,701
|52,362
|5
|
Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered
|
PS5
|6,225
|NEW
|6
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|5,865
|2,958,073
|7
|
Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984
|
Switch
|3,719
|NEW
|8
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|3,480
|4,214,562
|9
|
Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered
|
Switch 2
|2,863
|NEW
|10
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
|
Switch 2
|2,858
|202,741
It's the hardware charts that have seen the biggest shake-up this week, as we see the first numbers following Japan's Switch price hike (which came into effect on 25th May).
With both Switch 1 and 2 affected by the rise, the sales boom of the last few weeks has dropped off a cliff. Switch 2 only shifted 31,751 copies this time (compared to the peak of 247,880 last week), and while that was enough to retain its crown, the standard Switch 1 model has dropped all the way down out of the thousands, bringing in a mere 229 units and falling behind the Xbox Series X.
Sales are down across the board, and the Switch systems certainly benefited from some pre-price-rise panic sales, but it's crazy to see just how big a drop it is.
This has skewed our usual SKU comparison a little, with the PS5 coming out on top this week, with a combined total of 8,373, while the three Switch 1 models made up 6,271.
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (25th - 31st May)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
31,751
|5,865,213
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|6,527
|
1,302,820
|3
|
Switch OLED
|4,162
|9,585,830
|4
|Switch Lite
|1,810
|6,972,953
|5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
1,479
|360,308
|6
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|408
|31,544
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|367
|5,919,834
|8
|
Xbox Series X
|
304
|327,214
|9
|
Switch
|
299
|
20,300,305
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
123
|342,219