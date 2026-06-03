June has only just arrived, but the rumour mill has already started turning with rumblings of an upcoming Nintendo Direct (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

It all started last month, when Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb made the ground-breaking prediction that there would be a Nintendo Direct by "mid-June" on an episode of the Giant Bombcast, though he didn't know whether it'd be a 'full' or a Partner Direct at the time.

Grubb later got more specific on his Last of the Nintendogs podcast, where he said that a Direct will land on 9th June — that's next Tuesday, before you open your calendar.

Grubb's track record is a little hit and miss when it comes to predictions (anyone else remember the big "Zelda Blowout" claim?), so we were taking things with an almighty pinch of salt at the time. But now others are chiming in with similar theories.

The biggie comes from NatetheHate — a leaker who, again, isn't always right, but has had some big claims proven true in recent months, like some Switch 2 info and the Star Fox announcement. In his latest podcast, Nate also claimed to have heard that a "general" Direct will take place next week, though he wasn't more specific with the date.

As ever, we're still treating all of the above as nothing more than a rumour for the time being, and will be keeping an eye out for the official word from Nintendo before getting our hopes up. That said, a mid-June Direct would hardly be all that shocking.

Looking back at every Direct to date, Nintendo has hosted a showcase of some kind every June from 2022 onwards, and it was the yearly E3 presentations that took the slot before that. These have varied in form (last year's was focused on Bananza, 2020 and 2021's were all about Smash Bros. DLC, 2022 only had a Mini Showcase) and the vast majority take place in the third or fourth week of the month, but we suppose as early as next week isn't completely out of the question — the June 2019 show happened on the 11th, for example.

In short, keep those expectations tempered, but maybe have an eye on those Nintendo Today! feeds, too.