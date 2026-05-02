Update [ ]: Following a listing last month, EA has now officially revealed EA Sports Madden NFL 27 and also confirmed it's launching for the Switch 2 and other platforms on 13th August 2026.

The cover athlete is Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Here's a look and you can check out the reveal trailer above.

"Run the league one decision at a time. EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 27, powered by the all-new Persona Engine, transforms Franchise into a reactive, always-evolving league where every NFL athlete has a distinct, realistic personality that informs their motivations, demands and reactions. Gameplay gets physical with more precise control from authentic WR/DB battles, new short-yardage mechanics, defensive coverage improvements and new strategic pre-play settings and controls. Build your NFL legacy on a deeper progression path in the new Superstar G.O.A.T. Career Journey and control your roster with more customization with Ultimate Team Captains."

Original Story: [Sat 2nd May, 2026 03:00 BST]:

A game page for a Switch 2 version of EA Sports Madden NFL 27 has appeared on the eShop and Nintendo website.

The official description reveals it's "coming this August", with the eShop listing seemingly narrowing down the estimated release date to 13th August 2026. The same listing estimates the file size on the hybrid platform to be around 50GB.

This follows the release of Madden NFL 26 on the Switch 2 last August. We described this entry as a very solid port, even with the frame rate drops.