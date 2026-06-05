Yacht Club's new title Mina The Hollower is filled with all sorts of surprises and secrets, but according to the lead programmer David D'Angelo, the average amount of items discovered in each playthrough right now is only "around 50 to 70 percent".

Speaking to Eurogamer, D'Angelo explained how this means some players are effectively "missing 50 percent" of what the game has to offer.

Yacht Club Studio founder Sean Velasco added how there have been a lot of "surface level discoveries" by players so far, but "people haven't really, really gotten down to the meat of it" - teasing some super secrets:

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"There are a few very secret things in the game."

In the same interview, the developer went on to explain how Mina is "community oriented" and so if you miss things, you can always consult a friend.

According to a sales update earlier this week, Mina the Hollower sold 300,000 copies in its first three days. The game is also one of the highest-rated games of 2026. You can find out more about it in our review here on Nintendo Life.