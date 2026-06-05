If you're a Persona fan, there appears to be some updates regarding the next major entry in the Atlus role-playing series.

Ahead of the Summer Game Fest livestream, leaked images of supposed "Persona 6" character designs have reportedly surfaced online, followed by takedowns. While this is still under the rumour tag for now, IGN notes how Sega is "believed to be behind the takedowns".

As highlighted on Persona Central, the images have allegedly come from an outsourced art team (it's further claimed they're verified by "several noted Persona leakers" with proven track records) and show "a blond male character, and a female character with black and red hair". There’s also said artwork of a railway station featuring the character believed to be the protagonist.

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More recently, a 'P6' logo and concept art supposedly leaked and also led to copyright takedowns on social media.

The last major Persona title released was Persona 5 in 2016. Persona 5 Royal eventually made its way across to the Switch in 2022. The Switch 2 got Persona 3 Reload last October as well. And the Persona 4 Revival is also on the way, and could be back in the spotlight very soon.

This latest rumour follows the Atlus' 30th anniversary Persona website seemingly teasing "the next chapter for the series".