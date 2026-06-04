After over a year of waiting (and one delay), Bandai Namco has finally given us a release date for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2: 28th August 2026.

"Your journey to the Erdtree begins here. Rise, Tarnished," the accompanying caption reads on the announcement's social posts, and rise we shall.

For those who have missed it (or if it's been so long that you've simply forgotten), the new Tarnished Edition of FromSoft's award winner packs in the base game and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, with the Switch 2 version getting a brand-new character class and special Torrent outfits to boot.

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Initial impressions out of Gamescom last year suggested that Elden Ring was looking pretty rough on Switch 2, however, the peeks that we've seen at events since then seem to suggest that things are moving in the right direction.

The project was delayed out of its original 2025 window at the end of last year, with Bandai Namco and FromSoftware needing more time for "performance adjustments".

But all of that will be over in just a few short months. Will the delay have paid off on the performance front? Only time will tell...