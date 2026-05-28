Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that Donkey Kong 64 is now available to Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Nintendo: "Play as Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Tiny Kong, Lanky Kong, and Chunky Kong as they fight to keep DK Island safe from K. Rool and his Kremling crew in Donkey Kong 64, available now on the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics app for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!"

Original Story: If you were a fan of Donkey Kong 64, you'll be pleased to hear it's finally back to kick some tail next week. Nintendo has today announced the 1999 title, developed by Rare, will be added to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service on 4th June 2026.

It comes loaded with not only the famous DK Rap, but also a bunch of Kongs you may or may not be familiar with. Nintendo's PR also confirms multiplayer and split-screen action. Here's exactly what you can expect from this adventure as you cross isles with the Kongs and face off against King K. Rool:

"With his mechanical isle stuck off the shores of DK Island, K. Rool kidnaps the Kong family to distract Donkey Kong. It's up to our furry hero to rescue his friends, reclaim his Golden Bananas, and save his homeland from certain doom. Choose from five Kong members as you play solo in a quirky adventure or with friends in competitive battle arenas! "Join Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Tiny Kong, Lanky Kong, and Chunky Kong as they fight to keep DK Island safe and sound from K. Rool and his Kremling crew. Climb, swim, and jump with each of the five Kong members through treacherous and puzzling areas while taking advantage of their special abilities and upgrades. Encounter friendly aid from other Kongs and a caged Kremling by the name of K. Lumsy. Hunt for collectibles and play wacky minigames while solo, or duke it out in battle arenas with friends in a four-player split-screen view. There's enough fun to go around to make you go bananas!"



Nintendo has announced Japan will receive the same title next week on its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. The trailer is also different, and we've got some screenshots from Nintendo's Japanese website.