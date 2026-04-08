Pokémon battles level-up today with the release of Pokémon Champions on the Switch eShop. If you aren't already playing it, here's our reminder that this free download is now officially available across Nintendo's storefronts around the globe.

Before you jump in, it's worth noting that there's a starter pack available for $6.99 / £5.99 or your regional equivalent.

This bundle pack includes storage space for 50 additional Pokémon, 30 Teammate Tickets and 50 Training Tickets. Trainers will also receive the 'Battle! (Trainer Battle)" song featured in the Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! games.

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And if you try out Champions before 31st August 2026, you'll also receive a Dragonite and 100 Quick Coupons as a free gift.

Last but not least, if you're planning to play this title on the Switch 2, there's a free update at launch featuring enhanced visual performance. Pokémon HOME was also recently updated, adding support for Pokémon Champions. This new battle game will launch for mobile devices at some point later this year.