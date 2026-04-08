Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined arrived for the Switch and Switch 2 in February, and if you were hoping for some fixes, you're in luck! Square Enix has today rolled out a new patch for the Switch and Switch 2.

It's available right now, and according to a rough translation from the official Japanese game website, it fixes a bunch of progression-related bugs across all platforms. On the Switch and Switch 2, this will bump the game software up to Version 1.2.0.

Here's what's you can expect, courtesy of Square Enix's Japanese website:

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined - Version 1.2.0 Update, 8th April 2026

Today, we have released an update file to fix issues related to progress in *Dragon Quest VII Reimagined*. <Update Contents> ・Fixed a bug in the vicinity of past Mardilus where players could pass through the checkpoint at the Grand Temple without handing over the item required for progression to the soldier. ・Fixed a bug where players could move to the Wind Labyrinth even without possessing the required item. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers.

For details, please check the official site

If you haven't already played this title, there's a free demo you can download from the eShop. Save data can carry over and as a bonus adventurers with this demo data will receive the reward "Maribel's Day Off Dress".

As for the game, we summed it up as a "fantastic makeover and the best-looking Dragon Quest ever", awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars:

"Combine the more engaging pace of the narrative with some nice gameplay updates like moonlighting and those gorgeous visuals, and it’s tough to argue that the previous versions are more enjoyable."