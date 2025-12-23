007 First Light, a brand new James Bond game from the developers of the Hitman series, has been delayed, IO Interactive has announced. The game will now launch on 27th May 2026, two months after its original 27th March release date.

Sharing a statement on social media, IOI CEO Hakan Arbak called First Light "our most ambitious project to date" and that "this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve day one."

According to Arbak, development is going well and the game is playable from beginning to end, so the delay is to "allow us to further polish and refine the experience".

The news comes just two weeks after the game's latest trailer at The Game Awards 2025, which introduced audiences to Lenny Kravitz's character, Bawma.

