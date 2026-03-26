Pokémon Pokopia
Image: Nintendo Life

It's time for the weekly physical Japanese charts, published by Famitsu. And for the third week in a row, Pokémon Pokopia sits proudly at the top.

It isn't exactly close, either — the fantastic block-based cosy adventure sold another 114,515 boxed copies during the week of 16th March to 22nd March 2026. Second place went to the only new release in the top ten, the huge open-world action game Crimson Desert, which sold 31,108 copies.

Otherwise, besides Resident Evil Requiem's PS5 release in 6th, it's all Switch and Switch 2. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Mario Kart World and Mario Tennis Fever round out the top five, while Animal Crossing: New Horizon occupies two spots with the old Switch 1 release and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

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Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen's Download Card release has crept up to the top ten as well, selling 5,872 copies this week.

So, as you'll see below, outside of Pokopia and Crimson Desert, it's been a relatively quiet week. Will Pokopia stay on-top next week? We'll see, but for now, here's this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Mar) Total Unit Sales
1

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 114,515 772,915
2

Crimson Desert

PS5

 31,108

NEW
3

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Switch 2

 10,294
 48,012
4

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

8,276

 2,873,338
5

Mario Tennis Fever

Switch 2

7,833

90,975
6

Resident Evil Requiem

PS5

 6,652
 198,271
7

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card)

Switch

 5,872
 5,932
8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 4,760
 8,407,095
9

Minecraft

Switch

 4,451

4,173,164
10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 3,784

91,914

On the console side of things, it's a similar story: the Switch 2 is again the best-selling hardware of the week, selling another 81,518 units and fast approaching 5 million sales.

The three Switch 1 SKUs have sold a combined 18,751 units, compared to the PS5's own trio, which shifted 14,119 — though the Digital Edition was the second best-selling console of the week.

For a breakdown of all consoles, here's the hardware charts in full:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Mar)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2

81,518

 4,885,791
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 8,658

1,215,775
3

Switch OLED

 8,262
 9,501,877
4
 Switch
 5,873
 20,262,015
5

Switch Lite

4,619

 6,894,300
6

PlayStation 5

 2,930
 5,907,115
7

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,531
 336,046
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

89

 28,731
9

Xbox Series S

62

341,432
10

Xbox Series X

58

 325,401
11
 PlayStation 4

19

 7,930,410

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[source famitsu.com]