It's time for the weekly physical Japanese charts, published by Famitsu. And for the third week in a row, Pokémon Pokopia sits proudly at the top.

It isn't exactly close, either — the fantastic block-based cosy adventure sold another 114,515 boxed copies during the week of 16th March to 22nd March 2026. Second place went to the only new release in the top ten, the huge open-world action game Crimson Desert, which sold 31,108 copies.

Otherwise, besides Resident Evil Requiem's PS5 release in 6th, it's all Switch and Switch 2. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Mario Kart World and Mario Tennis Fever round out the top five, while Animal Crossing: New Horizon occupies two spots with the old Switch 1 release and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

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Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen's Download Card release has crept up to the top ten as well, selling 5,872 copies this week.

So, as you'll see below, outside of Pokopia and Crimson Desert, it's been a relatively quiet week. Will Pokopia stay on-top next week? We'll see, but for now, here's this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 114,515 772,915

2

Crimson Desert PS5 31,108

NEW 3

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Switch 2 10,294

48,012 4

Mario Kart World Switch 2 8,276 2,873,338

5

Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 7,833 90,975 6

Resident Evil Requiem PS5 6,652

198,271

7

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card) Switch 5,872

5,932

8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,760

8,407,095 9

Minecraft Switch 4,451

4,173,164 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 3,784

91,914

On the console side of things, it's a similar story: the Switch 2 is again the best-selling hardware of the week, selling another 81,518 units and fast approaching 5 million sales.

The three Switch 1 SKUs have sold a combined 18,751 units, compared to the PS5's own trio, which shifted 14,119 — though the Digital Edition was the second best-selling console of the week.

For a breakdown of all consoles, here's the hardware charts in full:

Position Console

Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Mar)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

81,518 4,885,791

2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 8,658

1,215,775 3

Switch OLED 8,262

9,501,877

4

Switch

5,873

20,262,015

5

Switch Lite 4,619 6,894,300

6

PlayStation 5 2,930

5,907,115

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,531

336,046

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 89 28,731

9

Xbox Series S 62 341,432 10

Xbox Series X 58 325,401

11

PlayStation 4

19 7,930,410

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