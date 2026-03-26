It's time for the weekly physical Japanese charts, published by Famitsu. And for the third week in a row, Pokémon Pokopia sits proudly at the top.
It isn't exactly close, either — the fantastic block-based cosy adventure sold another 114,515 boxed copies during the week of 16th March to 22nd March 2026. Second place went to the only new release in the top ten, the huge open-world action game Crimson Desert, which sold 31,108 copies.
Otherwise, besides Resident Evil Requiem's PS5 release in 6th, it's all Switch and Switch 2. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Mario Kart World and Mario Tennis Fever round out the top five, while Animal Crossing: New Horizon occupies two spots with the old Switch 1 release and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.
Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen's Download Card release has crept up to the top ten as well, selling 5,872 copies this week.
So, as you'll see below, outside of Pokopia and Crimson Desert, it's been a relatively quiet week. Will Pokopia stay on-top next week? We'll see, but for now, here's this week's top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Mar)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|114,515
|772,915
|2
|
Crimson Desert
|
PS5
|31,108
|
NEW
|3
|
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|
Switch 2
|10,294
|48,012
|4
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|
8,276
|2,873,338
|5
|
Mario Tennis Fever
|
Switch 2
|
7,833
|
90,975
|6
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|
PS5
|6,652
|198,271
|7
|
Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card)
|
Switch
|5,872
|5,932
|8
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
Switch
|4,760
|8,407,095
|9
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|4,451
|
4,173,164
|10
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|3,784
|
91,914
On the console side of things, it's a similar story: the Switch 2 is again the best-selling hardware of the week, selling another 81,518 units and fast approaching 5 million sales.
The three Switch 1 SKUs have sold a combined 18,751 units, compared to the PS5's own trio, which shifted 14,119 — though the Digital Edition was the second best-selling console of the week.
For a breakdown of all consoles, here's the hardware charts in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Mar)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
81,518
|4,885,791
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|8,658
|
1,215,775
|3
|
Switch OLED
|8,262
|9,501,877
|4
|Switch
|5,873
|20,262,015
|5
|
Switch Lite
|
4,619
|6,894,300
|6
|
PlayStation 5
|2,930
|5,907,115
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|2,531
|336,046
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
89
|28,731
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
62
|
341,432
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
58
|325,401
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
19
|7,930,410
What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Share them in the usual spot below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 3
Pokopia has an easy path to surpass 1 million in Japan alone. What's with the FireRed/LeafGreen numbers? It sold 60 units the previous week?
Still a ways off, but I'm eager to know how well Tomodachi Life will sell at release week. Given the series has always been popular in the country since the DS.
Switch 2 approaching one-seventh of the Switch in terms of lifetime sales. Keep going, l'il buddy 🤗
Love to see Pokopia still on top and selling that much and good for Crimson Desert debuting in 2nd!
Also personally happy to see Stories 3 funnily in 3rd, World in 4th, Fever in 5th, Requiem in 6th, FireRed & LeafGreen in 7th (not selling that much like most games this week, but at the same time it's quite the jump when you compare its sales this week to its total ones), New Horizons in 8th and 10th and of course Switch 2 still on top of the hardware charts and selling that much!
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