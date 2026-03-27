The new open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert launched last week, and although it's filled with technical issues on platforms such as the PlayStation 5, South Korean publisher and developer Pearl Abyss isn't ruling out a Switch 2 port.

In fact, according to the company's CEO Heo Jin-Young, the team has just begun research and development to investigate a Nintendo version of this ambitious title. Here's what he had to say during a recent shareholders meeting (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything):

“Compared to other consoles, the Switch still has lower specifications, so there are things we would have to give up. Internally, we have begun R&D with interest.”

As noted, there would be some compromises, and the team would essentially have to "give up" certain aspects of the game. Although the team is seemingly just getting started on this, the latest update from the CEO follows rumours last year about the title coming to the Switch 2.

Despite "really poor performance" and graphical issues at launch, our sibling site Push Square still thought Crimson Desert was a fascinating game with a "frankly absurd scope" and a cacophony of systems and mechanics that only begin to take shape hours and hours in to the experience.