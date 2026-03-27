Following a successful launch last month, Capcom has rolled out some updates for Resident Evil Requiem.

The latest one is now here for all platforms including the Switch 2. The most notable update is the addition of Photo Mode, which can be accessed game's pause menu.

Apart from this, it has fixed a bug that made progress impossible "under certain conditions", corrected typographical errors in some languages and adjusted character expressions in select cutscenes to better convey emotion.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Capcom's Resident Evil website:

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Resident Evil Requiem Title Update - 27th March 2026

- Photo mode has been added. It can be accessed from the pause menu.

- Fixed a bug that caused progress to be impossible under certain conditions.

- Typographical errors in some languages have been corrected.

- Character expressions in some cutscenes have been adjusted to better convey emotion.

- A number of issues were fixed to improve gameplay.

This follows the Version 1.1.1 update earlier this month which addressed some progression issues and also made fixes to improve the overall playability of the title.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we said Resident Evil Requiem set a new benchmark for the series, despite some minor visual and performance issues on the Switch 2.