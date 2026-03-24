The latest UK charts are in, and for anybody waiting on that big Pokémon Pokopia physical rebound... keep waiting.

Despite putting up some impressive digital sales, Ditto's latest continues to struggle on the physical front, thanks to stock issues, and takes a tumble down to sixth place this time. There was a similar downward trend for Resident Evil Requiem, which, despite three weeks in the top spot, now finds itself in fourth.

That leaves the podium open! Naturally, EA SPORTS FC 26 and Mario Kart World fill in silver and bronze, but it's Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert that makes its chart debut in first place.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Crimson Desert 14 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 40%, Switch 22%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 13% 2 3 Mario Kart World 1 4 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 49%, PC 35%, Switch 2 10%, Xbox Series 6% 3 5 WWE 2K26 PS5 77%, Xbox Series 14%, Switch 2 8% 4 6 Pokémon Pokopia

11 7 Monster Hunter Wilds 31 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 5 9 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 52%, Switch 48% - 10 F1 25

13 11 Minecraft 9 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 81%, Switch 2 19% 12 13 Donkey Kong Bananza - 14 Split Fiction PS5 76%, Switch 2 20%, Xbox Series 5% - 15 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 41%, PS4 28%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 11% - 16 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS5 45%, Switch 33%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 8% 15 17 Grand Theft Auto V 16 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 19 The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature

17 20 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 39 21 Resident Evil 4 7 22 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Edition 20 23 Street Fighter 6

24 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 22 25 Nintendo Switch Sports

18 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 27 Battlefield 6

- 28 Kingdom Come Deliverance II

23 29 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

37 30 EA Sports FC 25 Xbox Series 75%, PS5 14%, PS4 7%, Switch 4% - 31 EA Sports UFC 5

29 32 Tekken 8

6 33 Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Switch 2 53%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 5% - 34 EA Sports NHL 26

- 35 It Takes Two Switch 93%, PS4 7% 8 36 Resident Evil 3

35 37 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

19 38 Resident Evil 2

27 39 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

32 40 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 57%, Switch 43%

[Compiled by GfK]

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