Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi has confirmed that a story expansion for the game is now in the works.

Speaking via a newly-released video on social media, Nakanishi-san thanked players for their support of Requiem after its recent release. He then went on to confirm that a photo mode is on its way, along with a 'minigame' of sorts in May 2026. Not sure what that's all about, but we're kinda hoping it's the much-requested Mercenaries Mode.

A message from Koshi Nakanishi, director of Resident Evil Requiem. pic.twitter.com/54aKw80h8K March 10, 2026

He ended the message by confirming that a story expansion is in development that will "delve deeper into the world of Requiem". Work is ongoing and will supposedly "take some time", but we're extremely excited to see what the team can come up with.

Resident Evil Requiem has recieved critical acclaim across the board since its release, and has officially sold over 5 million copies worldwide in less than a week.

In our review, we said that it "might be the ultimate expression of Resident Evil", awarding it a well-deserved score of 9/10.