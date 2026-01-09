Capcom has released a new teaser trailer for Alex, the latest addition in the Year 3 Character/Ultimate Pass for Street Fighter 6.

There's no raw gameplay here, but if you ever wanted to see Final Fight's Andore (Hugo) get beaten to a pulp, this trailer has you covered. Alex fully turns heel for this one, becoming 'The Man With No Allies' as he taunts his opponent and rebukes the crowd.

From this short teaser, we're not overly keen on Alex's look, but it's at least much, much better than his appearance in Street Fighter V. Jesus, that was rough.

As for when fans will finally get to play as Alex, there's no firm release date, but the trailer ends to confirm that he'll be available in 'Early Spring'. So we're potentially looking at a release in March, perhaps.

Alex will join Sagat and C. Viper in the Year 3 Character/Ultimate Pass, with Ingrid making her mainline series debut at some point in the future.

In our review for Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2, we said it's "crisp, clean, and as slick as we could have ever hoped", awarding it a score of 9/10. It also featured as one of our personal Game of the Year choices for 2025, so do check that out if you have a moment.