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Pokémon Pokopia has been available on the Switch 2 for over a week now, and if you're still getting your head around the basics (or haven't got the game just yet), this quick tutorial on how to make a 'real' house for you and your Pokémon offers some handy advice.

We're not referring to assembly kits here - we're talking about your very own custom-made house from the floor to the roof.

So, what will it take to get the job done? As our senior video producer Alex Olney explains in the short and simple video above (note: there are some minor gameplay and environmental spoilers), all you'll need is a door and some connected blocks.

The walls only need to be one block in height, the internal floor space will need to be two blocks in length and width, and you don't even need a roof. And that's it! Just remember, if you remove any blocks, you'll need to add them back to ensure the build is classed as a home.

If you want to learn more about Pokémon Pokopia and how it works, or are just finding the whole thing a tad overwhelming with everything on offer, be sure to check our extensive list of guides here on Nintendo Life. We've got tips, the game's Pokédex, details about the habitats, and much more.