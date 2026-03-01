If you've played any of the Super Meat Boy games previously, you might be interested to hear a brand-new 3D game is arriving in 2026.
In an update this week, developer Sluggerfly and the game's publisher Headup have now confirmed a Switch 2 version. While Super Meat Boy 3D does approach the brutal platforming action from a different perspective, the core gameplay remains intact.
This includes "brutal, but fair levels", boss fights, Dark World levels, and a soundtrack with involvement from Steve Marcois of the deathcore band Despised Icon. Here's a bit more about this meaty new experience, and you can see some extended gameplay footage on Switch 2 in the video below.
"Super Meat Boy 3D is a brutal platformer that sees you guide a cube of meat on a mission to rescue his bandage-made girlfriend from an evil fetus in a tuxedo jar - IN 3D! You'll wall-jump past buzz saws, crumbling caves, and flaming forests, dying a million times along the way - IN (you guessed it) 3D. With old-school difficulty, twitchy reflexes, epic bosses, and loads of secrets, it’s Meat Boy like never before - IN (say it with me!) 3D!"