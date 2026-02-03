Nintendo's latest financial report paints a positive picture for the Switch 2, with the console comfortably outpacing, well, pretty much everything that's come before it. Since launching in June 2025, its now shifted an astonishing 17.37 million units, and is well on track to hit its forecasted target on 19 million for the fiscal year.

However, comments from Nintendo's President, Shuntaro Furukawa, may raise a few eyebrows as we head towards the end of FY2026 and into FY2027 (thanks, Reuters). Naturally, with memory prices rises exponentially thanks to the advent of AI, questions regarding a potential price increase for the Switch 2 are lingering.

When asked about this, Furukawa provided the most corporate-laced answer imaginable; one that we're certain won't assuage fears anytime soon. He simply said that Nintendo would "carefully consider the matter while taking a comprehensive look at the state of adoption of the platform, current sales trends, costs, profitability, market environment, and other factors."

So it could go either way, then.

As further covered by Nikkei, Furukawa also concedes that the rising memory prices may impact the company's financial performance in the future, though there are no immediate risks for the remainder of the fiscal year. When discussing the upcoming financial year, Furukawa said "If prices continue to rise for a long period of time, it could put pressure on profits from the next fiscal year onwards".

So despite the Switch 2 performing exceptionally well in its first year, the situation is undoubtedly more complex. It's not just a case of "console sells well, money goes up"; there are many factors to consider, and it seems that memory prices may well have a pretty huge impact in the coming months and years.

We'll keep a close eye on how Nintendo deals with the situation and provide further updates as soon as we hear more.