Warning: Please be advised that this post includes details that may cause distress.

A female employee at The Pokémon Center in the Sunshine City complex in Tokyo has died following a fatal stabbing incident on the evening of 26th March 2026, according to reports from news outlets.

According to broadcaster TV Asahi (via Reuters), a woman in her 20s was stabbed at 7:16 pm local time by a man, also in his 20s.

The man, said to be armed with two knives, injured himself following the attack, and both were pronounced dead at a hospital within the hour. Motives for the attack are not yet known, nor whether the two knew each other.

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Videos have since been posted online to show employees and shoppers running from the scene while ambulances converged on the scene.

The Pokémon Company has not yet commented on the incident at the time of writing.

We'll update this story as we hear more information.