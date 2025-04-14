Sony has announced that it is raising the price of PS5 systems again, with the latest hike affecting the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand (thanks, Push Square).

It appears that the PS5 Digital Edition has been subject to the most notable changes, with a price increase for the disc-based PS5 limited to Australia and New Zealand. They are all effective immediately, with Sony blaming the decision on a "challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates".

Here's a look at the changes in question:

PS5 Digital Edition

UK £429.99 (an increase of £40)

Europe €499.99 (an increase of €50)

AustraliaAUD $749.95

New ZealandNZD $859.95

PS5 Standard Edition (w/ Disc Drive)

AustraliaAUD $829.95

New ZealandNZD $949.95

Notably, the price increase for the PS5 Digital Edition now puts the console above the RRP for the upcoming Switch 2 in the UK (£395.99) and right in line with the limited Mario Kart World bundle (£429.99).

Similarly, the price increase in Europe also puts the PS5 Digital Edition above the Switch 2 (€469.99), but still slightly lower than the Mario Kart World bundle (€509.99) – not by much, though.

It makes the price of the Switch 2 console – which we thought was already reasonable for the power you're getting – even more enticing. We imagine that the Switch 2 initially costing more than the base PS5 a slightly bitter pill to swallow, but Sony has almost certainly scored an own goal with this latest move.