Xbox is raising the price of its consoles, accessories, and games globally, with some titles reaching that lofty $80 price tag from this Holiday season.

As detailed by The Game Business, the US is being impacted the most, with the Xbox Series X rising by $100 to $599.99 and the Xbox Series S rising by $80 to $429.99. In Europe, the Series X price has increased by €50 to €599,99, and the Series S has also increased by €50 to €349,99. In the UK, the Series X has risen by £20 to £499.99, and the Series S has risen by £50 to £299.99. Finally, in Australia, the Series X has risen by $50 to $849, and the Series S by $50 to $549.

By comparison, the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch at $449.99 / £395.99 / €469,99 for the base model, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing $499.99 / £429.99 / €509,99.

It's said that various economic factors have contributed to the price hike, but the introduction of tariffs in the US is considered a key catalyst for the changes. Sony also recently raised the price of its PS5 Digital Edition in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with the latter two regions also seeing a price hike for the standard disc version.

Certain Xbox accessories are also going up in price, perhaps most notably the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which is rising from $179.99 to $199.99 in the US, €179,99 to €199,99 in Europe, £159.99 to £169.99 in the UK, and $249.95 to $279.95 in Australia.

It just goes to show that Nintendo's decision to price Mario Kart World at $80 in the US is not an isolated incident. Rising development costs and economic factors has meant that costs will be increasing across the board.

However, it's noted that incoming titles such as DOOM: The Dark Ages will not be affected. We don't know exactly which games will be priced at $80 just yet, but chances are it may be standard practice come 2026.