Bethesda has dropped its much-anticipated update for Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Switch 2, bringing NVIDIA DLSS support for both 40fps and 60fps modes.

The developer promised to bring DLSS, along with performance and stability reports, just a day after the game's launch back in February. And a month later, Bethesda has delivered.

It's a pretty meaty patch, so while DLSS is the headline here, crashes, memory handling, visual stability, and some missing button prompts have also been fixed.

For the full rundown of what's been added with this patch, you can head to Bethesda's social media or just read on here:

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Fallout 4 - Nintendo Switch 2 March 26th Update

Today we released an update for Fallout 4 on the Nintendo Switch 2, bringing DLSS support, and a mix of other performance and stability improvements.

Highlights

NVIDIA DLSS Support

Added NVIDIA DLSS support on for 40 fps and 60 fps modes which improves image quality and performance

DLSS automatically disengages for UI-heavy screens (such as the Pip‑Boy) to ensure text remains sharp



Fixes & Improvements

Stability

Fixed numerous crashes that could occur during normal gameplay

Fixed crashes that occurred while saving or overwriting existing save files.

Fixed a crash caused by loading autosaves created during certain main quest moments.

Fixed crashed caused by docking or undocking the system during gameplay.

Improved overall memory handling to reduce long‑session instability.

Performance & Visuals

Addressed environmental flicker and lighting inconsistencies in certain interiors and weather conditions.

Fixed missing or incorrect visual effects such as water puddles, bullet holes, blood splatter, surface decals, and terrain textures.

Improved visual stability when scrolling weapons at workbenches.

User Interface & Menus

Fixed missing button prompts in trade menus.

Resolved issues where HUD elements did not respect opacity settings.

Fixed visual artifacts when reading notes or magazines at higher frame rates.

Improved frame rate option behavior when switching between docked and handheld modes.

Fixed cases where UI text or icons appeared incorrectly in certain languages.

Save & Load

Fixed issues where the Load menu could become inaccessible in rare cases.

Save files now properly update and display correct location names.

"Exit saves" are now reliably created when quitting to the main menu.

Improved stability when approaching the save limit.

Controls & Input

Improved controller handling when switching between Joy‑Cons and wireless controllers.

Fixed cases where input was not properly restored after controller re‑sync dialogs.

Localization

Fixed missing or incorrect characters in Japanese and Traditional Chinese in crafting menus.

Improved font handling and text clarity across supported languages.

System keyboard now supports a broader range of characters when naming characters or items.

Quests & Gameplay

Addressed issues with missing or unresponsive NPCs in rare scenarios.

Improved consistency of quest-related environmental triggers and visual effects.

Have you been playing Fallout 4 on Switch 2? Excited to try out the new update? Let us know in the comments.