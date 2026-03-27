Hades II developer Supergiant Games yesterday announced it would be bringing the Princess of the Underworld to Xbox and PlayStation platforms on 14th April 2026. If you're wondering how this is relevant to Nintendo, well, according to the team, there'll be an update released for all platforms on the same date.

As revealed on the official company blog, if you already have a copy of the game, you can expect this patch to arrive on the "same day". While no patch notes have been shared at this stage, fans can apparently expect some "bonus content and quality-of-life improvements" for the roguelike.

To celebrate all of this, Supergiant has also shared a brand-new animation mixed in with some gameplay footage:

Hades II originally launched on the Switch eShop last September and was followed by the Switch 2 release in November. This included a free upgrade path with performance and resolution enhancements.

Here's a bit about it from our review, where we awarded this title an "excellent" nine out of ten stars:

"Supergiant Games is five-for-five with Hades II, a huge, triumphant sequel that manages to diverge mechanically and offer more challenges and variety than its predecessor. It helps that it’s nearly faultless on Switch 2 in particular."

Hades II has also received some updates since then, including the addition of True Ending Enhancements.