Surprise, farmers! Natsume has today planted the first seed for its upcoming all-new Harvest Moon game, Echoes of Teradea, confirming that it'll sprout onto both Switch 1 and 2.

We don't have a release date just yet, though the dev has shared a fair amount of information about what we can expect from this one, teasing new love interests, exploration abilities and more.

Echoes of Teradea boasts all of the usual farming, animal rearing and general life building that we've come to expect from the series, wrapped up in a story about a mysterious fog-filled forest and its giant guardian wolf ruler. Awooo, indeed.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from Natsume's big reveal:

• Ten New Love Interests: Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

• New Exploration Abilities: Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources.

• Animal Companion System: Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory.

• Untamed Wilderness: Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don't let yourself get caught, or you'll lose items you've collected and end up back at your farm!

• Island Life: Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won’t find on the mainland.

• Make Everyone Happilia: Help villagers and contribute to the development of Teradea to gain Happilia!

Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa teased that more details about Echoes of Teradea will be released "in the coming months", including news about pre-order bonuses and special editions.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for all the newbies and will keep you updated with each release.