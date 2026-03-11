Physical distributor First Press Games doesn't exactly have the most glowing of reputations these days. One quick Google search will bring up a host of results delving into whether or not the company is effectively scamming its customers.

Well, it seems like Chained Echoes developer Matthias Linda has had enough. Posting on Kickstarter, Linda confirms that he is now severing ties with First Press Games entirely and is preparing a lawsuit, citing a 2-year delay for the physical release of the game. Only standard copies on PS4 have been fulfilled so far, but that's it.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

Here's what he had to say:

I hope you are all doing fine. I have new information regarding the physical copies. It’s been a bit over 2 years since the physical copies were supposed to be released by First Press Games and so far in 2026 nothing has arrived except the regular Playstation 4 edition. Because of that I had to make a decision: I am terminating my business relationship with FPG and I am preparing a lawsuit. This decision wasn’t easy and came after careful consideration. Please understand that for legal reasons I can not go into further details.

While Linda is unable to go into too many specifics for legal reasons, he is offering two potential routes for Kickstarter backers who opted for a physical copy. The first is fulfilment from another publisher – though this understandably incurs another potentially lengthy wait – while the other is a simple refund.

So if you're a backer who's currently stuck in limbo waiting for a physical copy, then do check out the full post over on Kickstarter. Linda provides an email address for those wishing to get a refund, along with the necessary details you'll need to provide in your claim.