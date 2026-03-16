Just like we saw with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero back in 2023, the Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is getting a boxed release.

The eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that we said "boxed" there, and not "physical", because once again, yes, this is another code-in-a-box situation.

The announcement was made on the Malaysian Nintendo website, confirming that the DLC will be available in "selected retailers" from 19th March. To be clear, you'll still need a copy of Pokémon Legends: Z-A on Switch 1 or 2 to make the most of the download code, but we suppose it's something for anyone who really wants a box on their shelf.

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While a wider global release hasn't been confirmed at the time of writing, both Scarlet and Violet and Sword and Shield's DLC ended up getting a physical release later down the line (albeit with some content as a required download), so we wouldn't be surprised to see Mega Dimension follow suit at some point.

Until then, you can still pick up the Z-A DLC digitally via the eShop. "The core of Pokémon and the highs of Pokémon Legends: Z-A just about manage to shine through in the Mega Dimension DLC," we said in our review of the expansion, "but the repetitive Hyperspace dimensions, bland level design, and dull donut making stop this from being a true Mega Evolution for the game."