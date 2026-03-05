Resident Evil Requiem
Image: Capcom

The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and it has been quite the week for Leon Kennedy & co.

Resident Evil Requiem has been hot off the mark in its debut week, selling over 155,000 units on PS5 and over 38,000 on Switch 2. This means Mario Tennis Fever has slipped down the scale a little, not even making the podium this time, thanks to the arrival of Tokyo Xtreme Racer on PS5 at third.

Elsewhere, Tales of Berseria Remastered marks its debut with almost 10,000 units to its name on Switch, and Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to do the numbers on Switch 1 and 2 — because of course they do.

Here's a look at the top ten from 23rd Feb to 1st Mar:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (23rd Feb - 1st Mar) Total Unit Sales
1

Resident Evil Requiem

PS5

 155,373 NEW
2

Resident Evil Requiem

Switch 2

 38,793

NEW
3

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

PS5

 17,669 NEW
4

Mario Tennis Fever

Switch 2

12,106

 66,205
5

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

10,847

2,846,759
6

Tales of Berseria Remastered

Switch

 9,798
 NEW
7

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined

Switch

 9,640
 231,718
8

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined

Switch 2

 8,748
 202,770
9

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 6,429

8,398,920
10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 5,950

78,521

It's no surprise to hear that the Switch 2 is still dominating the hardware side of things, but it's a full Nintendo podium this week, with the Switch OLED and Lite models sneaking in at second and third — with only one sale separating them, no less.

Despite the falling sales numbers for the standard Switch model, this podium performance leans things firmly in Nintendo's favour when combining the SKUs. The three S1 systems come together for 22,260 weekly sales, while the PS5 family totals 15,048.

Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position
 Console
 Unit Sales (23rd Feb - 1st Mar)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2

85,830

 4,579,815
2

Switch OLED

 10,881

9,483,819
3

Switch Lite

 10,880
 6,877,731
4
 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 8,272
 1,198,192
5

PlayStation 5

3,996

 5,898,184
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,780
 327,394
7

Switch

 499
 20,242,439
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

307

 28,406
9

Xbox Series X

241

324,974
10

Xbox Series S

100

 341,193
11
 PlayStation 4

35

 7,930,336

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.

