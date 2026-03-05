The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and it has been quite the week for Leon Kennedy & co.

Resident Evil Requiem has been hot off the mark in its debut week, selling over 155,000 units on PS5 and over 38,000 on Switch 2. This means Mario Tennis Fever has slipped down the scale a little, not even making the podium this time, thanks to the arrival of Tokyo Xtreme Racer on PS5 at third.

Elsewhere, Tales of Berseria Remastered marks its debut with almost 10,000 units to its name on Switch, and Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to do the numbers on Switch 1 and 2 — because of course they do.

Here's a look at the top ten from 23rd Feb to 1st Mar:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (23rd Feb - 1st Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 155,373 NEW 2

Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 38,793 NEW 3 Tokyo Xtreme Racer PS5 17,669 NEW 4 Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 12,106 66,205

5

Mario Kart World Switch 2 10,847 2,846,759 6

Tales of Berseria Remastered Switch 9,798

NEW

7

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 9,640

231,718

8

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 2 8,748

202,770

9

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 6,429

8,398,920 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5,950

78,521

It's no surprise to hear that the Switch 2 is still dominating the hardware side of things, but it's a full Nintendo podium this week, with the Switch OLED and Lite models sneaking in at second and third — with only one sale separating them, no less.

Despite the falling sales numbers for the standard Switch model, this podium performance leans things firmly in Nintendo's favour when combining the SKUs. The three S1 systems come together for 22,260 weekly sales, while the PS5 family totals 15,048.

Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (23rd Feb - 1st Mar)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

85,830 4,579,815

2

Switch OLED 10,881

9,483,819 3

Switch Lite 10,880

6,877,731

4

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 8,272

1,198,192

5

PlayStation 5 3,996 5,898,184

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,780

327,394

7

Switch 499

20,242,439

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 307 28,406

9

Xbox Series X 241 324,974 10

Xbox Series S 100 341,193

11

PlayStation 4

35 7,930,336



