Capcom is gearing up for the release of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection on the Switch 2 next month, and today, it has released a brand new trailer.

It's officially titled "Go Forth" and gives hunters another look at what's on the way when the game arrives on 13th March 2026.

"There’s something out there beyond anything we can imagine, and that something is the source of the Encroachment. As calamity closes in from all angles, it’s your duty to pick up the torch and see it through."

Alongside this, Capcom has also shared a developer walkthrough with the game's lead gameplay designer Wakahara, which runs for 13 minutes. It covers all parts of the gameplay including battles, the areas you'll explore, and the Rangers in the game.

"Discover more about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in this developer walkthrough with Lead Gameplay Designer Wakahara! From the story and your role within it, to creating your character, advanced battle tactics, egg hunting, Habitat Restoration and more, you'll be ready to ride on when the game launches on March 13!"

And if this isn't already enough, there's also the free trial version of the game you can download from the Switch eShop right now. Save data will also carry over to the full game.