As you might recall, the All Elite Wrestling star and Street Fighter fan Kenny Omega helped out with Street Fighter 6's Year 3 DLC announcement, but it didn't actually end there.

Ahead of the return of the Street Fighter III: New Generation rep Alex this month, Capcom has shared a new video showcasing the pro wrestler's involvement in motion capture for this particular fighter. As part of this, Kenny has also shed some light on the entire process during an interview with IGN, mentioning how Capcom was very open to his suggestions and also included his signature moves.

In the same interview, he revealed his participation in the motion cap was actually a result of a misunderstanding on his end, and it led to him, fellow pro wrestler Michael Nakazawa, and Capcom hammering out a session in a single day. Here's exactly how it unfolded:

"When the news broke and they told me, we signed the NDAs and we know who the characters are and Alex will, in fact, be one of them. And they said, 'For you being such a good sport, it'd be cool if we put a move of yours in,' maybe one or two or a taunt or something." "I had said, 'Wow, that would be great. I just don't know when I could fit that into my schedule to do the mocap for it.' And they'd said, 'Oh, wait, you do the mocap for it?' I said, 'Yeah, is that what you were talking about, or no?' They said, 'Oh my, if you would do the mocap for it, that would be awesome.' And so a misunderstanding on my part is what led to me actually going to the studio and doing a slew of mocap for the character. If there was ever a better time to be stupid, that was one of them, because it worked out in my favor completely to not understand what they were talking about at that moment. So because of that one discussion, I got invited back to the next year's Tokyo Game Show. And then before doing the game show, I stopped over at Osaka, where they do the mocap for Capcom. And we hammered it out in one day. It was a grueling 10- or 11-hour shoot. I remember losing like 8 or 9 pounds of water weight, but it was so worth it and so fun."

Alex will be followed by the DLC character Ingrid later this year. You can watch the full video interview with Kenny Omega on YouTube. Capcom has also announced it's got JAM Project on board to contribute to the original BGM track "Go! Alex! Hope is Born! - Alex's theme".