A one-day event comes to Pokémon Pokopia on 1st April 2026, celebrating both April Fool's Day and Sudowoodo, the imitation Pokémon.

From 5am local time on 1st April until 5am on 2nd April, you'll be able to participate in a fun little game called the Imitation Quiz (thanks, Serebii).

To answer questions, you need to interact with your Pokémon — some of them will come prepared with an impression of another 'mon, and you need to guess who that Pokémon is imitating.

Get three right and you can claim an Inflatable Sudowoodo, a simple but fun reward. You might already have one from getting Lost Relics or from visiting a Cloud Island and taking a photo, but it fits the theme perfectly.

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The event is only on during April Fool's, but if you forget to log on tomorrow, then don't fret, as you can turn back your Switch 2's internal clock, if you want.

And with that method, we already know what the next event will be — one focusing on Sableye. That officially starts on 29th April, but who wants to wait all month?

Will you be betting your wobbly Sudowoodo tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.