Noted archaeologist and obtainer of rare antiquities Henry Jones. Jr. returned to a Nintendo system earlier this week in a new adventure, the Bethesda-published Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Well, new to Switch 2 owners, at least. Xbox gamers got this chapter in Indy's Nazi-punching escapades in 2024, with PS5 players receiving it last year. We had our fingers crossed that MachineGames would be able to turn in a winning handheld port, and by Jove, that's what the Swedish team has done.

In our review, Ken awarded The Great Circle an appropriately 'Great - 8/10', calling it "a globe-trotting adventure with compelling exploration, crunchy melee, and tomb-raiding puzzles."

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