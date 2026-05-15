Indy's Big Circle
Image: Bethesda

Noted archaeologist and obtainer of rare antiquities Henry Jones. Jr. returned to a Nintendo system earlier this week in a new adventure, the Bethesda-published Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Well, new to Switch 2 owners, at least. Xbox gamers got this chapter in Indy's Nazi-punching escapades in 2024, with PS5 players receiving it last year. We had our fingers crossed that MachineGames would be able to turn in a winning handheld port, and by Jove, that's what the Swedish team has done.

In our review, Ken awarded The Great Circle an appropriately 'Great - 8/10', calling it "a globe-trotting adventure with compelling exploration, crunchy melee, and tomb-raiding puzzles."

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"With a great story and sky-high production value, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an authentic new franchise entry with a capable lead in Troy Baker. And despite taking the odd hit, the Switch 2 port holds its own admirably."

It's only been a few days, but bearing in mind the game has been out elsewhere for a long time now, we're very interested to hear your take on this Switch 2 port. How would you rate it?

If you haven't spent enough time — or any time — with the game yet, no problem. You can return to this article or head straight to the game's page and drop a User Rating when you're good and ready (and you're also free to change your mind and adjust your score at any time).

So, let us know below if Indy's circle is as great as you thought.

What score would you give Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thanks for your rating. Feel free to crack the whip in the comments with thoughts on Indy and his big loop ring circle. We're off to ponder if 'Indiana Jones and the Abysmal Circle' might have made for a better title with a drop more drama.