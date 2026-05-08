Nintendo has announced that the Switch 2 will be going up in price globally, with Nintendo Switch Online also receiving a price hike in Japan.

Hardware revisions are effective from 25th May 2026 in Japan and 1st September in western markets. Nintendo states that the changes are due to "changes in market conditions" and the "global business outlook".

"We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding."

So without further ado, here are the hardware changes:

Region Product Old Price New Price Japan Switch 2 ¥49,980 ¥59,980 Japan Switch OLED Model ¥37,980 ¥47,980 Japan Switch ¥32,978 ¥43,980 Japan Switch Lite ¥21,978 ¥29,980 United States Switch 2 $449.99 $499.99 Canada Switch 2 $629.99 $679.99 Europe Switch 2 €469.99 €499.99

And here's a look at how much Nintendo Switch Online is going up in Japan, effective from 1st July 2026. Quick note: Nintendo has also confirmed that changes will soon be applied to South Korea, but it has not provided specific details.

Membership Tier Old Price New Price Individual - 1 Month ¥306 ¥400 Individual - 3 Months ¥815 ¥1,000 Individual - 12 Months ¥2,400 ¥3,000 Family - 12 Months ¥4,500 ¥5,800 Individual Expansion Pack - 12 Months ¥4,900 ¥5,900 Family Expansion Pack - 12 Months ¥8,900 ¥9,900

So there you have it! We all expected it, and it's safe to say we all feared it, but it will now soon be a reality.

How this will affect Nintendo's sales of the Switch 2 going forward is unclear, but we'll keep an eye on any developments going forward.