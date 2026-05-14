Weeks of speculation on when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be available on digital storefronts can be laid to rest today, as Universal has announced that the blockbuster animated sequel will be available on VOD on 19th May 2026 in the US.

Not only that, Nintendo and Illumination's sequel — which arrived in cinemas on 1st April in most territories — will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on 16th June 2026.

These releases will come with over an hour of never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes interviews, and a deep dive into all of those references that had you pointing at the screen like that Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

If you want to know everything ahead of the digital and physical release, though, Universal has you covered:

EXCLUSIVES BONUS FEATURES WHEN YOU GET IT AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS: - NEXT LEVEL: MAKING THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE – Go behind the scenes of this epic journey across the cosmos as the visionary creators at Nintendo, the acclaimed filmmakers and artists of Illumination, and the extraordinary cast who redefined these iconic characters reveal the artistry behind every meticulously crafted moment.



- CAST OF CHARACTERS – Explore how this impeccable cast masterfully embodied the iconic MARIO BROS. characters, honoring their legacy while captivating audiences across generations worldwide.

- Mario & Luigi

- Peach & Rosalina

- Bowser & Bowser Jr.

- Toad & Yoshi



- EXPLORING THE GALAXY – Guided by the filmmakers and cast, audiences embark on a journey through the film’s most iconic settings, revealing the thoughtful layers of nostalgia embedded in each one.



- GALACTIC THEMATICS – The emotional core of any SUPER MARIO BROS. film lies in its relationships. This piece delves into the bonds between characters, examining the alliances that are tested, the connections that are broken, and those that endure and evolve forever.



- COSMIC TUNES – Some sounds are unmistakably SUPER MARIO BROS. Composer Brian Tyler invites audiences inside his creative process, reimagining the franchise’s iconic game music as a powerful cinematic score that drives the action and elevates this epic adventure.



- POWER-UPS – There is no greater tool in the galaxy than a perfectly timed power-up. Take a closer look at the many power-ups featured in the film, explore how the filmmakers selected which to include, and hear from the cast as they share their personal favorites.



- SECRETS OF THE GALAXY – Brimming with cleverly hidden Easter eggs, the film invites fans to return again and again to catch them all. In this feature, the filmmakers and cast offer insider guidance on where to look, what to watch for, and the surprises waiting to be discovered.

So that's pretty soon, then! But the revised leak was right on the money. The movie is approaching the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide, though it'll likely finish a fair bit below its predecessor.

Still, it'll be one of the best-performing movies of the year regardless.