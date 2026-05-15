Yoshi is back next week in his new Switch 2 exclusive, and ahead of release, some new information about the title has reportedly surfaced.

The back of the Yoshi and the Mysterious Book box art already seemed to confirm the new entry was powered by Epic's Unreal Engine, and now another detail appears to have been uncovered. According to information relayed by UniversoNintendo editor Felipe Lima, Yoshi's new adventure is running on Unreal Engine 5 (thanks for the heads up, GoNintendo).

This information was apparently discovered thanks to licenses within the Switch 2 preload. Here's a translation:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube846k

"We knew that Yoshi and the Mysterious Book uses Unreal Engine, but now we know it's UE5. The discovery was made thanks to the licenses attributed to the SideFXLabs, Stylized Post Process, and KawaiiPhysics plugins (exclusive to that version) in the game's preload."

As Yoshi fans might recall, developer Good-Feel's Switch title Yoshi's Crafted World was powered by Unreal Engine 4. Keep in mind the team behind this latest Yoshi game for Switch 2 hasn't been officially revealed just yet, so you might have to wait until the credits roll to find out.

You can learn more about Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in our preview here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo has also released in-store demos of the game across North America.