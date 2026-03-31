The Pokémon Company and furniture giant IKEA are teaming up for a rather lovely promotion, appearing in Pokémon Pokopia from tomorrow (thanks, Genki!).

From 1st April until 30th June 2026 (and yes, despite the date, this appears to be official) you'll be able to visit a Cloud Island with special rooms that have been designed by IKEA's interior designers, all inspired Pikachu and Snorlax. The collaboration has been put together to celebrate IKEA Japan's 20th anniversary.

It looks rather cute, so we'll definitely be popping over to visit. But we also wish we could visit IKEA stores in Japan, which are also getting in on the action.

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If you happen to be in Japan, pop into an IKEA store between 1st April and 10th May 2026 and you'll see recreations of those rooms in-store, too. There's a stamp rally, where you can collect seven unique stamps between 18th April and 6th May, and a raffle campaign that runs until 10th May.

Lastly, if you're a fan of themed food, then pop into the Swedish restaurant inside your local IKEA store (again, Japan only *sobs*) for some Pokémon paper picks and a Pokémon photo spot.

So, a simple collaboration, but a fun one nonetheless. It's been fun to visit the numerous developer Cloud Islands and see what people have made online, so this is a nice twist.

Will you be checking out Pokopia's IKEA island? Put your Mysterious Goggles on in the comments and let us know.