We're almost at the end of the first in-game event in Pokémon Pokopia. Hoppip is getting ready to close up shop and, hopefully, make a home in your town — wherever that may be.

But don't worry, more events are on the way, and if you're feeling a bit cheeky, you can actually access the next one... now! And in this event, you'll get to befriend Sableye.

Just as people figured out that you could access the Hoppip event early by changing the time on your internal Switch 2 clock, many have also realised — including Nintendo YouTuber PhillyBeatzU — that there's another event coming on 29th April that you can get the jump on right away.

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For some, this is old news given that we knew about "time travelling" on day one, but given that More Spores for Hoppip ends tomorrow, we thought it was a good chance to remind people that more events are on the horizon.

Sableye will be around from 29th April all the way through to 13th May 2026 and, so far, this is the only future event that has been discovered. Maybe more will be added in later patches? Or perhaps people haven't been brave enough to travel to every single day or month yet.

Obviously, we know time travelling is a sticky topic for some players — and if you don't want to skip ahead to 29th April to access the event, we understand.

But for the more impatient Pokopia fas out there, here's how to change the time of day in the game.

Are you excited to see Sableye in Pokémon Pokopia? Let us know in the comments.