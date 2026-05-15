LEGO discontinues sets and series all the time, but the news today is slightly different as its been discovered its first Legend of Zelda set 'Great Deku Tree 2-1' is scheduled to be retired.

As highlighted by IGN, the 2024 set is now appearing on Lego's "last chance to buy" webpage in the US. This appears to apply to the UK as well.

So, if you haven't already got this build, featuring tree designs from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, it's still available for $299.99 / £259.99 (or your local equivalent). It comes with 4 Minifigures and 2,500 pieces. Keep in mind availability may vary depending on your location.

While the page lists this set as "retiring soon", Lego blogs are reporting it will be retired this July. Here's the official description attached to this set, and you can see our full review below:

"LEGO® fans and The Legend of Zelda™ fans alike have been waiting for this one. With the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1, build the tree from Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild. Then, rebuild it and revisit the legend again and again. 2 minifigure versions of Link, plus Young Link and Princess Zelda are included."

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Although this set is scheduled for retirement, Lego has now expanded its Zelda line - and with the live-action movie due out next April (and the series' 40th anniversary celebrations taking place), fans can probably expect more.