As you might recall, Sega has been busy working on a "Super Game", which was targeting a release this year. However, in Sega Sammy's latest financial results presentation, it appears the project has now been officially cancelled.

In the latest lot of presentation slides, there's confirmation that a decision has been made to cancel this project. It's noted in fine print how there were apparently "no additional costs associated with the cancellation".

This decision stems from the recent performance of the company's free-to-play and "Games-as-a-Service" titles, with the firm calling out Sonic Rumble Party after its "weak performance". The plan now is to shift this focus and "over 100 people" to full game development, with "lowered priority of F2P" development.

The Super Game was previously described as a "major title" that would scale globally, aim to stand on "head and shoulders" above normal titles, and was able to attract the "entire gaming ecosystem" - from players and streamers, to viewers. Sega's CEO also believed it could potentially bank beyond 100 billion yen in its lifetime.

Although this project has been axed, Sega has reconfirmed it is still on track reviving multiple classic franchises from Crazy Taxi to Jet Set Radio.