LEGO 2K Drive is a fun little racer — perhaps not as open as we expected, but it's creative, bright, and a great to play with the kids. But as of next week, it looks like you won't be able to buy the game from digital storefronts like the eShop anymore.

Spotted by Delisted Games, a disclaimer for Visual Concept's LEGO racer has popped up on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PSN, and Xbox, stating that you won't be able to purchase the game as of 19th May 2026. Online servers will remain open until 31st May 2027.

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At the time of writing, the eShop doesn't have this disclaimer, but given that the game is being removed everywhere else, it seems inevitable. That means you have only four days to pick up the game digitally.

2K Games has yet to say anything about this, so we don't know why the game is being delisted, but some suspect its due to licenses expiring, as there are a number of licensed cars you can build and drive around in.

Of course, those of you who own LEGO 2K Drive already won't lose access, and you'll still be able to pick up physical copies. It's currently $19.99 on the eShop, and it seems unlikely that it'll go on sale on Switch before it disappears.