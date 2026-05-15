We're just six days away from Yoshi and the Mysterious Book's arrival on Switch 2, so of course, today is the perfect day to drop an adorable new trailer, right?

That's exactly what Nintendo has done, and while the footage doesn't show us too much new stuff, it's another excuse for us to indulge in the lovely art style and watch Yoshi go about his business.

As you probably know, the central mechanic of the game is all about investigating and determining what all of the creatures inside the Mysterious Book — aka Mr. Encyclopedia — do. And in the footage up top, we get a look at some more of these critters.

One is shaped like a boomerang and seems to be able to cut grass, which Yoshi says is "almost inedible", while another Kirby-looking thing is a bit more like bubblegum. There's also a big mossy creature that, while a bit too big for Yoshi to taste, can help the little dinosaur in other ways.

Otherwise, there's lots of puzzle solving involved, and every creature can be used in a handful of different ways to get the most out of every level.

We don't have long to wait to join Yoshi and Mr. E, as the game is out on 21st May 2026. If you're excited, make sure you check out our hands-on preview of the game.