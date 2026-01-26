So, the third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy officially has a final title (or subtitle, as is more likely), according to an interview with director Naoki Hamaguchi over at GameSpot.

It's a pretty significant milestone, and as stated by Hamaguchi-san, the team had it down to two potential titles during Paris Games Week at the end of October 2025. He said that the final decision was ultimately up to creative director Tetsuya Nomura, who served as co-director on Remake alongside Hamaguchi and Motomu Toriyama.

Here's what Hamaguchi said:

"It was up to Mr. Nomura to decide which it is. And yes, after returning from Paris Games Week, he did choose one, so I can say the title has been locked."

Imagine having such a crucial decision rest on your shoulders. The power!

Of course, this news has merely reignited our curiosity as to what the title will actually be. 'Reunion' certainly sounds plausible, but then that's already been used for Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion and the recently-announced Life is Strange: Reunion.

We're also not too sure when Square Enix will decide to fully reveal the game given that it will also need to coordinate the upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S. Phew!

Still, that certainly won't stop us from speculating. So we've compiled a poll below with some possible (and not-so-possible) subtitles for the third entry, so go ahead and choose which one speaks to you the most. And if you have a completely different idea, then be sure to let us know with a comment.