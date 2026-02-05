Publisher Kitfox Games has announced that Caves of Qud will finally release on the Nintendo Switch this month on 16th February 2026.

The title has been a long time coming – 17 years in the making, to be precise – so the recent delays on Switch have felt pretty trivial, thankfully. Toward the end of January, Kitfox stated that the release would likely slip into February as it was awaiting final approval. That's now seemingly happened, and everything is a-go for the 16th.

For those unaware, Caves of Qud is a roguelike RPG developed by Freehold Games. It's received critical acclaim on other platforms for its deep systems, emergent gameplay, and freedom of choice. We're really excited to dive into this one when it launches next month, but if you need a bit more of an overview, here's the official breakdown of key features: