Back in December, we learned that the original Hollow Knight would be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of its own at some point in 2026. In true Team Cherry style, things have been radio silent ever since, but a newly-emerged PEGI rating may suggest that we're closer to release than we had initially expected (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

As spotted on the official PEGI website, Switch 2 has been added to the Hollow Knight platform list, under the original game's '7' age rating. The rating cites "mild violence to fantasy characters and pictures or sounds likely to be scary to young children" as the reason for this classification, none of which is all that surprising if you've ever set foot in Deepnest *shudders*.

The other thing worth pointing out is that the Switch 2 version is accompanied by a release date of 5th February 2026. Tha- that's today!

Of course, this might be nothing, and we actually have months to go before we get to dive into Hallownest again. PEGI ratings have a habit of cropping up out of the blue with a 'release date' that seems to correspond to the date that the rating was added rather than the date the game was released — see Hi-Fi Rush and its 15th January Switch date from last month.

But we can't help but notice that there is a Partner Direct today, and we suppose a shadow drop for this kind of thing could be on the cards.

We'll just have to wait and see what the showcase brings. For reference, Team Cherry has confirmed that Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will boast "high frame-rate modes, higher resolutions and many additional graphical effects", and it'll be available as a free upgrade to all those with the Switch 1 version.

Aside from that, we also have the Hollow Knight: Silksong 'Sea of Sorrow' expansion to look forward to at some point this year. While Team Cherry said it was keeping "further details a secret for now" at its reveal back in December, it teased new areas, bosses, tools and more.