As we enter February, Nintendo has today announced two more title for the Switch Online's Game Boy library.

Today, it's the 1990/91 platformer Balloon Kid and along with this is the 1991/92 puzzle title Yoshi. Here's the official Nintendo description of both games and you can check out the trailer above.

Yoshi™ Yoshi is an action/puzzle game starring Mario's trusty buddy Yoshi, who has been imprisoned in an egg. Now it's raining Goombas, Bloopers, and Boo Buddies, and you have to help Mario stop the airborne invasion. As the critters fall, catch them on trays. Stack two of a kind and they both disappear, or capture the whole bunch in between eggshells. When the eggshells match, out hatches Yoshi and up goes your score! The action heats up as the characters fall faster and faster. To save the day, switch and shuffle, and don't let your piles get too high!

Balloon Kid™ In the little town of Pencilvania, there lived a brother and sister who loved to play with balloons. Alice and her younger brother Jim would spend countless days filling the skies with their balloons. One day, Jim filled all of his balloons and tied them together to make a beautiful balloon rainbow across the sky. But suddenly, a strong wind came and carried Jim away. As Alice, you must save your brother from peril. Float through eight different stages as you follow Jim's trail of balloons. Collect as many balloons as possible to earn bonuses. Test your piloting skills to avoid enemies, or let go of your balloons to face enemies on the ground. In BALLOON TRIP mode, compete for the highest score and move up the ranks. Take a big gulp of courage and give Alice hand as she searches for her missing brother!

Japan is getting Yoshi and Balloon Fight GB this week. The second game is the Game Boy Color version. Here's a look: