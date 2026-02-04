Fantasy Isn't Dead - Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Hello, yes, I’m going to gently ask for more Witchbrook…

Anyway, this is a nice way to start out the Switch 2’s 2026, isn’t it? I bet Atlus will bring Metaphor: ReFantazio to the table. I don’t know whether I’ll make time to play through it again… but gosh, it’d be nice to make it available on another platform. It’s my favourite modern Atlus game.

Capcom’s Switch 2 support will continue, too, and I think there’s a good chance Monster Hunter Wilds will pop up, seeing as they’re working on improvements for other platforms.

Two games I want to see more of are Orbitals and The Adventures of Elliot – two very different ones, I know, but the former looks beautiful and the latter is just more HD-2D but in action form.

I’ll end things on another Square Enix prediction (which is on-brand): Final Fantasy… XIV. Yep. I reckon this could be a big showcase for the company anyway (Rebirth, anyone?), so why not throw in something extra?

Arise Now, ye Tarnished - Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Okay, I'll make the most of these invincibility frames and dodge roll right into the most obvious picks of the bunch. I think this is when we get an Elden Ring date. It has been cropping up at far too many public events to still be that far off, and I can't imagine FromSoft wants to extend the delay any longer than it has to.

The Duskbloods feels likely, too. It's weird how much of the Switch 2 reveal Direct was dedicated to this one (it even got a Creator's Voice spotlight afterwards), and then we've heard... nothing since. Give this little rat boy some more info!

Otherwise, I'll throw in all of the usual suspects that I like to get out on a prayer. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Switch 2 port, Blue Prince on Switch (it's too big for an Indie World now, I reckon), Nintendo's finally given the Marvel Rivals guys a devkit. Go on, let's have a release date for Professor Layton, too — I need this game to come out before Level-5 destroys my enthusiasm completely.

Come Out Swinging - Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’d love to see Alan Wake 2 with the DLC bundled; kind of the equivalent of the Resident Evil Gold Editions, y’know? It’s also a bit of a long shot, but I think it’s time Psychonauts and its sequel came to the Switch 2. And let’s get another fighting collection from Capcom, hm? I know we’re kinda running out of titles at this point, but I’m sure there’s room for Ultra Street Fighter IV somewhere.

Sticking with the fighters for a moment, I know y’all are hankering for Capcom vs. SNK 3. Me too, man, me too. I think the Switch 2 has a real shot at being a legit destination for fighters, and an announcement here would give it a real boost with the FGC.

Capcom won’t stop there though – oh no. Given that it recently took part in a huge preview event with Nintendo, this paves the way for some other titles. Resident Evil’s 30th anniversary is on the way, so it’s about time we get the OG trilogy on Switch and Switch 2. Don’t stop there, though. Give us a remastered port of Outbreak, dagnabbit!

Oh, and Ubisoft will fail to read the room with a Just Dance update.

What would you like to see at the upcoming Direct Partner Showcase? You may select up to 3 answers: Alan Wake 2 Blue Prince Capcom vs. SNK 3 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Switch 2) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Switch 2) Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn Just Dance 2026 Edition (Switch) Marvel Rivals Metaphor: ReFantazio Monster Hunter Wilds Orbitals (Switch 2) Professor Layton and The New World of Steam (Switch 2) Psychonauts 1 & 2 Resident Evil 1, 2 & 3 Resident Evil: Outbreak The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Switch 2) The Duskbloods (Switch 2) Ultra Street Fighter IV Witchbrook (Switch 2) Something else (comment!) What would you like to see at the upcoming Direct Partner Showcase? (1,462 votes) Alan Wake 2 5 % Blue Prince 4 % Capcom vs. SNK 3 2 % Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 15 % Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Switch 2) 7 % Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Switch 2) 6 % Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn 3 % Just Dance 2026 Edition (Switch) 0.5% Marvel Rivals 2 % Metaphor: ReFantazio 9 % Monster Hunter Wilds 2 % Orbitals (Switch 2) 2 % Professor Layton and The New World of Steam (Switch 2) 8 % Psychonauts 1 & 2 4 % Resident Evil 1, 2 & 3 5 % Resident Evil: Outbreak 1 % The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Switch 2) 6 % The Duskbloods (Switch 2) 6 % Ultra Street Fighter IV 1% Witchbrook (Switch 2) 3 % Something else (comment!) 9 %