Gosh, how is it February already? We don't know about you, but January actually flew by this year, and looking at the stacked line-up of games for the next few weeks, we suspect we'll be seeing March before we know it.

Yes, February is set to deliver a bunch of bangers for the Switch and Switch 2 (so much so that we're kinda hoping the upcoming Partner Showcase doesn't include any shadow drops!), so as per the norm, we'll be going through 14 titles that we're particularly excited for. You can check out the individual games listed below, but please do give the above video a watch for all sorts of lovely commentary from Alex and Mai.

So without further ado, here are the games we're most excited for in February 2026...

(P.S. Since this video was produced, it's also been confirmed that Caves of Qud is launching on 16th February, and yes, we're very excited for that one!)

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined - 5th February 2026

DQ 7
Image: Square Enix

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift - 6th February 2026

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift
Image: 34BigThings

Mario Tennis Fever - 12th February 2026

Mario Tennis Fever
Image: Nintendo

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - 12th February 2026

Yakuza Kiwami 3
Image: SEGA

Chromagun 2: Dye Hard - 12th February 2026

ChromaGun 2
Image: PM Studios

Reanimal - 13th February 2026

Reanimal
Image: THQ Nordic

Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics - 17th February 2026

Virtual Boy
Image: Ollie Reynolds / Nintendo Life

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown - 18th February 2026

Star Trek
Image: Daedalic Entertainment

Hello, Mario! - 19th February 2026

Hello, Mario!
Image: Nintendo

Love Eternal - 19th February 2026

Love Eternal
Image: Ysbryd Games

The Disney Afternoon Collection - 26th February 2026

Disney Afternoon Collection
Image: Atari

Resident Evil Requiem - 27th February 2026

RE Requiem
Image: Capcom

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition - 27th February 2026

RE 7
Image: Capcom

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - 27th February 2026

RE Village
Image: Capcom
Which games are you most excited for in February 2026?

You may select up to 5 answers:

Which games are you excited for this month? Leave a comment in the usual place and let it be known.