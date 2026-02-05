Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Gosh, how is it February already? We don't know about you, but January actually flew by this year, and looking at the stacked line-up of games for the next few weeks, we suspect we'll be seeing March before we know it.

Yes, February is set to deliver a bunch of bangers for the Switch and Switch 2 (so much so that we're kinda hoping the upcoming Partner Showcase doesn't include any shadow drops!), so as per the norm, we'll be going through 14 titles that we're particularly excited for. You can check out the individual games listed below, but please do give the above video a watch for all sorts of lovely commentary from Alex and Mai.

So without further ado, here are the games we're most excited for in February 2026...

(P.S. Since this video was produced, it's also been confirmed that Caves of Qud is launching on 16th February, and yes, we're very excited for that one!)