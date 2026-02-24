Nintendo has released a new Creator's Voice video, this time focused on Koshi Nakanishi, the director of Resident Evil Requiem.

With the game launching later this week on 27th February 2026, the video focuses on providing an introduction to the story along with the wider franchise itself. It also goes into how easy it was to develop Requiem for the Switch 2, with Nakanishi-san promoting features like GameChat for those who might be a bit too scared to play on their own.

Here's what he had to say:

"Nintendo Switch 2 has improved graphical specs, so we wondered if Requiem could run on it – and it did, with ease. When we, the development team, first saw it in our hands, we were sceptical too, so we had to do a triple take. We thought to ourselves 'Oh, this is really running on Nintendo Switch 2?. It all worked so smoothly that we just decided to go ahead with the game as-is and make it for the console. With specs like these in handheld mode, it looks great. "With Nintendo Switch 2, you also have GameChat. That's perfect for horror games. Even players who think they can't play alone can have fun together just by inviting friends to watch. So I feel like GameChat was made just for Resident Evil."

Nakanishi-san also mentions that Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is one of his preferred games in the Zelda series. When he directed Resident Evil Revelations for the 3DS, he designed the Scarmiglione enemies to act in a similar manner to the armoured soldiers in Zelda II, raising their shields up and down to protect themselves.

Spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem are making the rounds online, so be extra careful in these final days leading up to release. Capcom has pleaded with fans not to share any leaks, while original Resident Evil 2 creator Hideki Kamiya has also provided his own opinion on the matter.